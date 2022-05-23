Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 4

Game 4 of the NBA Eastern conference finals will take place on Monday with the Miami Heat holding a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC.

The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites, and the point total is set at 207.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Boston is the heavy favorite with -275 moneyline odds while Miami is the +220 underdog.

Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Miami +6.5

The first three games of the series saw Miami grab an 11-point win, Boston snagging a 25-point win and then Heat picking up the six-point victory. The Heat winning by six on Boston’s home court in Game 3 is why I think they will cover the spread here. I think the Celtics get a much-needed win, but Miami will keep it close and not lose by more than seven.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

The point totals of their games so far have been 225, 229 and 212. With both teams getting healthier, this one should follow the same trend. Boston had five players finish in double-digit scoring in Game 3, including Jaylen Brown who casually dropped a 40-burger. Both Al Horford and Bam Adebayo finished with double-doubles for points and rebounds. We should see the over hit here again.

