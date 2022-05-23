Best prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 4

Game 4 of the Eastern conference finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will tip off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Heat lead the series 2-1 after taking Game 3 on Saturday in a 109-103 victory.

There are plenty of player props that you can score big on courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for tonight.

Bam Adebayo double-double (+150)

Miami was looking for Adebayo to step up at some point in this series and he did just that on Saturday. With Jimmy Butler exiting Game 3 with a knee injury, the center shouldered the load by putting up 31 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the win.

With players like Butler, Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker all banged up and carrying questionable designations heading into tonight’s matchup, look for Adebayo to shoulder the load once again. Another double-double is definitely on the table.

Jaylen Brown over 25.5 points (+100)

Brown ended up with 40 points on Saturday, bringing his series average up to 29.3 ppg. Like Miami, Boston is also banged up with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III questionable for tonight while Jayson Tatum is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Those circumstances calls for another big offensive output from Brown and he should deliver at least 26 points as the Celtics try to avoid going down 3-1.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.