How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern conference finals between the Heat and Celtics.

By TeddyRicketson
Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 21, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

ABC will host Monday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Heat vs. Celtics

Date: Monday, May 23
Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami lost one of its home games but made up for it by winning Game 3 in Boston. It was the closest game of the series as the Heat pulled out the 109-103 victory. Bam Adebayo had a double-double with 10 rebounds and a team-high 31 points. If the Heat can pick up the Game 4 win, they head back to Miami up 3-1 and get to play on their home turf where they have only lost once this postseason.

Boston had five players finish in double-digit scoring, but it wasn’t enough for them to lock down the win. Jaylen Brown finished with 40 points and nine rebounds while Al Horford had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. The Celtics had the momentum heading into their first game at home but dropped the ball. They need a big Game 4 win to try and take some momentum back to Miami for Game 5. Boston is the moneyline favorite at -275 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

