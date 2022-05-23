How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 via live online stream

ABC will host Monday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Heat vs. Celtics

Date: Monday, May 23

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami lost one of its home games but made up for it by winning Game 3 in Boston. It was the closest game of the series as the Heat pulled out the 109-103 victory. Bam Adebayo had a double-double with 10 rebounds and a team-high 31 points. If the Heat can pick up the Game 4 win, they head back to Miami up 3-1 and get to play on their home turf where they have only lost once this postseason.

Boston had five players finish in double-digit scoring, but it wasn’t enough for them to lock down the win. Jaylen Brown finished with 40 points and nine rebounds while Al Horford had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. The Celtics had the momentum heading into their first game at home but dropped the ball. They need a big Game 4 win to try and take some momentum back to Miami for Game 5. Boston is the moneyline favorite at -275 at DraftKings Sportsbook.