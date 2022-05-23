Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 4

The Boston Celtics hope to even the Eastern conference finals Monday when they host the Miami Heat in Game 4. Both teams are dealing with plenty of injuries, so there’s some risk here with player props for the contest.

Here’s some of the props we like for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to monitor the injury report ahead of the game, when the final status of all the players will be revealed.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers (+115)

Tatum is listed as probable and should suit up for Game 4. The forward has had some trouble getting open looks with P.J. Tucker defending him well, but it seems like he’s ready to break out. Tatum has gone over this line in three of the last five games, and in seven out of 14 playoff games. He’s attempting a ton of triples, so there’s always the possibility of this plus-money prop hitting.

Bam Adebayo under 8.5 rebounds (+100)

Adebayo was a beast in Game 4, but he barely managed to get to 10 rebounds despite Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro sitting out. The Heat big man is starting to find his game in this series, but he’s gone under this line in five of the last seven games. If all the Heat players suit up, Adebayo’s rebounding numbers will take a hit.

Jimmy Butler over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists (-120)

While he’s officially listed as questionable, Butler is expected to play. If he does suit up and play the full game, this is an easy over. Butler was at 13 PRA at halftime of Game 3, which shows he was on pace to get close to this number even with Adebayo carrying most of the scoring load. Expect Butler to maintain his tremendous offensive form as he gets set to return in Game 4 after missing the second half of Game 3.

