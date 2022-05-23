NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat get set to meet in Game 4 Monday night with the road team looking to grab the 3-1 series lead. The injury report is loaded for this game, so finding DFS value plays might be difficult and do carry some risk. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tyler Herro, Heat, $5,000

Herro is questionable with a groin injury, and didn’t play down the stretch of Game 3. That’s partially why his price point is at $5k. He carries the most upside of the value plays because of his heavy workload and production, but there’s the risk he doesn’t suit up or suits up and aggravates his injury.

Grant Williams, Celtics, $4,600

After a quiet Game 1, Williams has tallied back-to-back efforts with 20 or more fantasy points. He’s not really going to hit the 41.5 DKFP mark he got in Game 7 over the Bucks, but the three-point shooting helps him carry some upside other value plays don’t have. Williams should continue to get decent minutes in Boston’s rotation. That alone makes him a great value addition.

Victor Oladipo, Heat, $4,200

If you’re looking for a solid value play to deliver 10-15 fantasy points, Oladipo is the best candidate. He’s not going to break out offensively, but he’s capable of doing all the little things to provide a solid fantasy floor. He’s gone over 13 DKFP in each of the three games this series, and is among the least volatile of the value plays for Game 4.