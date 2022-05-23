Best lineup strategy for Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 NBA Showdown

Game 4 of the Eastern conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will tip off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Heat were able to grind out a 109-103 victory in Game 3 on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jaylen Brown ($14,700) - Brown is averaging 29.3 points per game this series and stepped up for the Celtics with 40 points in Saturday’s 109-103 loss in Game 3. With key starters for the Celtics banged up heading into tonight’s matchup, we can expect to see another big performance from Brown at the TD Garden.

Bam Adebayo ($11,400) - Miami was looking to Adebayo to have a breakout performance and he did just that on Saturday, dropping 31 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. With Jimmy Butler dealing with an ankle injury, Adebayo will be relied upon to set the tone for the Het yet again. Not only is he worthy of a captain’s spot in your lineup, he has some value at $11,400.

FLEX Plays

Al Horford ($7,400) - Horford made the most of his 42 minutes in Game 3 on Saturday, earning 49.5 fantasy points by delivering 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. With Robert Williams III once again questionable for tonight’s game, expect the veteran to make an impact while receiving big minutes.

Grant Williams ($5,200) - Williams fouled in Saturday’s contest but still put up decent numbers with 10 points and five rebounds. He still played over 32 minutes in every game this series and if he stays out of foul trouble, he’ll be of great use to the banged up Celtics lineup and deliver DFS users at least 25 fantasy points tonight.

Victor Oladipo ($4,400) - Oladipo has averaged 20.4 minutes per game off the bench this series and has averaged 15.3 fantasy points per game in the process. With Butler playing through an knee injury and Tyler Herro ruled out with a groin injury, the former All-Star will be called upon to play a bigger role within the Heat lineup tonight.

Fades

Jayson Tatum ($11,000) - Tatum suffered a shoulder injury in Game 3 on Saturday and ended with just 10 points and six rebounds in the loss. He’s put up good numbers throughout the series but hasn’t quite taken a game over and that’s especially highlighted by his struggles from three. At $11,000, fade him for tonight.

Marcus Smart ($8,600) - Smart took a hard fall in the second half of Game 3 and tweaked his ankle in the process. He still put up 16 points and seven assists before fouling out in the contest but with a questionable designation heading into Game 4, it’d probably best to sit him tonight.

Max Strus ($6,800) - Strus is shooting 40.9 percent from three this series and his performance in Game 3 earned DFS users 27.5 fantasy points. That’s not quite enough to warrant this price point, especially with him dealing with a hamstring injury. Pass on Strus for tonight.

The Outcome

This series is becoming a war of attrition as several key players on both sides are dealing with injuries. Similar to how things went when the series was in Miami, we’ll say the Celtics dig deep to grind one out to even the series at 2-2 heading back to Florida.

Final score: Celtics 110, Heat 103