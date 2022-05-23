How to watch Monday’s NHL Playoffs TV schedule via live stream

TNT has a Stanley Cup playoff doubleheader on tap for Monday, May 23. In the opener the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will play the second half of their back-to-back at Amalie in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second round. The Lightning won on Sunday to take a 3-0 series lead and can clinch with a win on Monday.

For the nightcap it’s the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis. The Avalanche took a 2-1 series lead against the Blues after a 5-2 win in Game 3 on Saturday.

NHL playoff schedule: Monday, May 23

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning (Lightning lead 3-0)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: N/A

Series odds: Panthers +280; Lightning -360

Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues (Avalanche lead 2-1)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -160; Blues +140

Series odds: Avalanche -800; Blues +500