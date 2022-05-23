How to watch Avalanche vs. Blues in Game 4 via live online stream

Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis will be the site for Game 4 of the Western Conference second round series between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on TNT

Colorado is a -160 favorite to extend their series lead and are massive -800 favorite to take the series. The Blues are +140 to win Game 4 and +500 to win the series. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Avalanche got two goals from Artturi Lehkonen and a goal and an assist from Nazem Kadri in a 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3. St. Louis also lost starting goaltender Jordan Binnington to an injury early in the first period.

Avalanche at Blues (Avalanche lead series 2-1)

Date: Monday, May 23

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.