Picks for Avalanche vs. Blues in Game 4 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis will be the site for Game 4 of the Western Conference second round series between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on TNT. Colorado took a series lead after earning a 5-2 win in Game 4.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Avalanche at Blues, Game 4 prediction (Avalanche lead series 2-1)

Goal Line: Avalanche -1.5 (+150); Blues +1.5 (-170)

Avalanche: -160

Blues: +140

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-115); Under 6.5 (-105)

The big news coming out of Game 3 was the injury to Jordan Binnington. For Game 1 and Game 2 he was the best player on the ice. The Blues other goalie Ville Husso is capable, but he has struggled during the playoffs and gave up four in Game 3. Without Binnington I don’t see where the Blues have much of a chance. Especially with Colorado getting contributions from so many different players.

Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+150)

