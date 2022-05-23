How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on May 23 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

We’re inside of two weeks until the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and we already have a few matches announced from the red brand. We’ll be sure to get more build for tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

It was made official last Monday that we will be getting a third matchup between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins and it will be inside Hell in a Cell. The two rivals traded words during last week’s show as to set up the final match of their two-month long feud. Tonight, Rhodes will once again face The Miz and we’ll surely see some form of interference from Rollins.

As a result of plans being changed due to the Sasha Banks-Naomi walkout, the main event ended up being Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a No. 1 contender’s match. The “Empress of Tomorrow” sprayed the green mist into the face of “Big Time Becks” to pick up the win and we’ll now get Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. We’ll most likely hear from all parties this evening.

Bobby Lashley won the steel cage match against Omos last week after the giant through him through the side of the cage and allowed them to escape. Tonight, Lashley will issue an “All Mighty Challenge” to both Omos and MVP, so we’ll find out what that entails.