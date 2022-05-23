Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into May 23 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN, and we’re moving closer to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in two weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Will the Raw Women’s Championship match for Hell in a Cell stand as it is?

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set to defend her title at Hell in a Cell when going one-on-one with Asuka. The “Empress of Tomorrow” earned the No. 1 contender opportunity by defeating Becky Lynch in the main event of last week’s show.

While Belair vs. Asuka is a match that could main event any ppv, one has to wonder if they’ll make any changes in the 13 days before the show. Remember, this match was put together on the fly after the Sasha Banks/Naomi walkout altered what they had planned. Could we see Lynch added to the match to make it a triple threat? Will this be a Hell in a Cell match. We’ll find out.

What is the “All Mighty Challenge” and where is the Lashley-Omos feud going?

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in their steel cage match last week after the giant through Lashley through the cage. Tonight, Lashley has issued an “All Mighty Challenge” to both Omos and MVP and they’ve accepted.

What exactly is an “All Mighty Challenge” and better yet, is this feud ending anytime soon? It seems a bit strange to continue it considering that last week’s showdown in the cage was the rubber match between the two superstars. We’ll get our answers tonight.

Is the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament actually going to happen?

The biggest news out of the weekend came with the announcement that Sasha Banks and Naomi had been stripped of the tag titles and indefinitely suspended for their walkout last Monday night. Michael Cole announced that a tournament will be held in the future to determine new champs.

But c’mon, are they really going to have this tournament?

The women’s tag team championships have been treated as an afterthought for most of its history and when the company has decided to showcase the champs, they’ve mostly done it to advance the storylines of their singles champions. That’s part of the reason why the Boss n’ Glow decided to walk out in the first place.

The company has consistently broken up every women’s tag team that’s come up and outside of Natalya/Shayna Baszler and the new alliance of Doudrop/Nikki A.S.H., there’s not enough teams to even hold a tournament. They could take the effort to build up more teams to make this tournament happen but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decide to quietly scrap the belts completely.