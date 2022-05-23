WWE rumors, news ahead of May 23 episode of Monday Night Raw

It’s a new week for the WWE as the company inches closer to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in June. As always, the rumor mill was churning over the weekend with a few noteworthy tidbits ahead of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Evansville, IN.
Let’s dive into the mill.
- The wrestling world is still abuzz over Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Monday Night Raw last week. Last Friday, it was announced on air that both superstars had been stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and suspended. The company has taken it a step further by pulling their merchandise from the website and removing them from their tv intro. Fans also noticed Naomi pulling all references to the WWE from her social media profiles over the weekend. The two have not been outright fired and are still with the company. However, signs point towards this getting even uglier than it already has.
- Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer pointed out that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has no filming commitments in Q1 of 2023. While that’s likely tied to him having a clear schedule for the re-launch of the XFL next spring that would also give him time to work a program with his cousin Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles. That has long been the rumored main event for the show and Rock clearing his schedule for the marquee match would make sense.