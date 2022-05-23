How to watch Panthers vs. Lightning in Game 4 via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the puck set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and will air on TNT.

The Panthers find themselves on the brink of elimination by the hands of the Lightning for a second straight season. Tampa Bay was responsible for eliminating the Panthers last postseason en route to their second straight title. The Lightning picked up an easy 5-1 win in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. The two teams will play a back-to-back and the Lightning will have a chance to advance to the East Finals for a third straight season.

Nikita Kucherov had four points in the win on Sunday and Steven Stamkos scored twice. The Panthers lone goal came on the power play by Sam Reinhart. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves for the Lightning, who appear to be peaking with sights set on a third straight Cup. The Hurricanes lead the Rangers 2-1 in their second-round series. Tampa Bay could be waiting a bit before seeing who the team’s opponent in the conference final will be.

Panthers vs. Lightning

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App