Picks for Panthers vs. Lightning in Game 4 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning face each other in Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lightning lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals again on Monday night. Let’s take a look at some odds and make some picks.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

TEAM vs. TEAM: Game X prediction

FLA: +100

TB: -120

This series is over. Historically, teams rarely come back down 3-0 in a series, let alone a series against the defending back-to-back champs. It’s a matter of if you think the Panthers can snag a game on their way out. It’s possible. Very unlikely at this point. The Lightning appear to be peaking. Andrei Vasilevskiy wants another Conn Smythe. Or is it NIkita Kucherov. I can’t tell. Either way, the Panthers would need a big game from Sergei Bobrovsky, which doesn’t feel like it’s going to happen. Florida has been shut down by the Bolts, averaging a goal per game in the series. At -120 on the ML, we should see Tampa Bay rise as the favorite heading into Monday night. Give me Tampa Bay to move on.

Pick: Lightning -120

Over/Under: 6.5

There’s a crazy stat out there about how the Lightning don’t allow goals in elimination games. Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round was a 2-1 win. Last postseason, the Lightning shut out each opponent to advance in each round. Chances are the Lightning will clamp down with a chance to move on.

Pick: Under 6.5 (-120)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.