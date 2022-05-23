 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Picks for Panthers vs. Lightning in Game 4 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We go over the moneyline and goal total for Panthers vs. Lightning in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs on Monday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Corey Perry #10 of the Tampa Bay Lightning reaches for a rebound from Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers as Aaron Ekblad #5 defends during the second period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on May 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning face each other in Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lightning lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals again on Monday night. Let’s take a look at some odds and make some picks.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

FLA: +100
TB: -120

This series is over. Historically, teams rarely come back down 3-0 in a series, let alone a series against the defending back-to-back champs. It’s a matter of if you think the Panthers can snag a game on their way out. It’s possible. Very unlikely at this point. The Lightning appear to be peaking. Andrei Vasilevskiy wants another Conn Smythe. Or is it NIkita Kucherov. I can’t tell. Either way, the Panthers would need a big game from Sergei Bobrovsky, which doesn’t feel like it’s going to happen. Florida has been shut down by the Bolts, averaging a goal per game in the series. At -120 on the ML, we should see Tampa Bay rise as the favorite heading into Monday night. Give me Tampa Bay to move on.

Pick: Lightning -120

Over/Under: 6.5

There’s a crazy stat out there about how the Lightning don’t allow goals in elimination games. Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round was a 2-1 win. Last postseason, the Lightning shut out each opponent to advance in each round. Chances are the Lightning will clamp down with a chance to move on.

Pick: Under 6.5 (-120)

