Pick on the Total for Blue Jays-Cardinals on Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals hit the diamond on Monday looking to follow up their 18 run outburst as they return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays vs St. Louis Cardinals (-115, 8)

The Blue Jays offense has generated three runs or fewer in five straight games and 10 of their last 13 games overall and have to try to hit one of the most surprising pitchers of the season thus far, Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all eight starts this season, having surrendered just two home runs in 48.1 innings this season with just 1.7 walks per nine innings allowed.

The Blue Jays counter with Jose Berrios, who has some big home and road splits for both this season and his career. Berrios has a 6.43 road ERA with four home runs in 21 innings in four starts while firing a 3.15 ERA with two home runs in 20 innings across three starts at home this season.

The Cardinals are averaging 5.1 runs per game at home this season, which is fourth in the MLB and will look to pound Berrios along with a bullpen that is 21st in the league in ERA with 3.93.

With Berrios’ career road struggles and the Blue Jays 8-11 on the road this season, Mikolas will lead the Cardinals to another win.

The Play: Cardinals -115

