When will Travis Etienne return from Lisfranc injury?

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Etienne in the first round last season, but the rookie running back injured the Lisfranc area of his foot before ever getting a chance to see the field. That once again gave James Robinson a shot to lead, but Robinson also ended up dealing with injuries.

Injury news

All signs have been positive for Etienne of late. Since his injury was so early on last year, he’s had a lot of time to recover and the latest news is promising. New head coach Doug Pederson says that Etienne has been cleared to practice, per Mia O’Brien. They will continue to monitor his foot, but he can practice nowand shouldn’t have any restrictions for training camp.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The Jaguars offense couldn’t get going last season under rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They didn’t upgrade a whole lot at receiver this offseason, so Etienne could quickly become a good target for Lawrence. We have yet to see him play in the NFL and he missed a lot of time, so his fantasy situation deserves plenty of scrutiny, but he should be set up for a decent workload this year.