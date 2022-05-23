Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 4 vs. Celtics

Miami Heat G Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Boston Celtics on Monday night due to a groin injury. The Heat injury report for the most important game of the season is, well, lengthy.

Jimmy Butler was deemed questionable heading into tonight, but he’s going to warm up with the intention of playing. Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker are also in that group with Butler and are expected to play. The fact there are that many players on the injury report this late into the postseason is surprising.

This felt like a Celtics smash spot anyway in terms of betting. Boston can’t go down 3-1 heading back to Miami for two of the final three games of the series. That spot is very difficult to come back and win out of. It’s not impossible, but rare. So at home in Game 4 is a spot to really ride the Celtics. Look at some props on both sides. Jayson Tatum showing out for this game feels strong. The Celtics are -7 on the spread after the Herro news. That line doesn’t feel very favorable. Boston is also -310 on the ML. Honestly, if we’re betting any side of that it’s Miami. Or we wait and see how things look in-game.