Deebo Samuel to skip OTAs amid trade request

49ers receiver wants a new contract.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel won’t be in attendance at OTAs according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as Samuel has requested a trade and is unhappy with the 49ers management. Samuel is looking for a new contract to fit a 2021 season where he was the biggest contributor to the offense and worked both as a receiver and running back.

Samuel was fifth in receiving yards, but 24th in receptions, showing just how great he is after the catch as he led the league with 18.2 yards per reception. He also ranked 10th in rushing touchdowns with 8, as he averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 59 attempts on the ground. Overall, he put up 1,770 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 136 touches.

The 49ers aren’t likely to budge on a trade request, but you never know. Samuel appears adamant that he should get paid for his contributions both on the ground and through the air, while also wanting the team to acknowledge the extra punishment his body takes as he racks up yards after the catch and from the backfield.

