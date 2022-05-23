NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for May 23

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

No breaking news here — the Celtics have been spectacular off a loss since finding their stride this season. January 6 seems to be the turning point for Boston, and it is 13-2 following a loss since that point. The C’s are 4-0 off a loss in this postseason, with the four victories by almost 20 points per game. That info might point you towards laying the full game number, but we’re probably due for one of these games to actually come down to the wire.

The Celtics came out with just dreadful energy at home in Game 3, falling down 26 in the first half. Boston cut that lead to a single point in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short. Outside of a first-round sweep, the Celtics have not led a series other than coming out on top 4-3 against Milwaukee. Anytime the C’s have a chance to actually take control of a series, they fumble it. But then they always come up big when their backs are against the wall. This is one of those spots.

The Celtics have taken a double-digit lead into the locker room following three of those four losses, with two of those leads exactly 25 points. The urgency absolutely has to be there out of the gates for Boston on Monday, and I feel it will be — hence laying the points for the half.

As it pertains to the game, I expect Tatum to lead the charge for the C’s. The star wing was atrocious in Game 3, shooting just 3-of-14 from the field and scoring 10 points. If he gives the C’s anything in that game, they probably win, and Tatum has admitted that. He said he felt like he left his guys hanging. He’ll show up for them in Game 4 because it’s who he and this team have been.

Getting +180 on Tatum to have that big game and lead the C’s to victory feels like a great number. And DraftKings Sportsbook is actually running a 50% profit boost for this game, which should allow you to get this one at +270 — link featured above.

Taking a little bit more risk needing two results here, but I think it’s a safer play getting a -300-(ish) favorite up to big plus money.

