Dylan Carlson placed on 10-day injured list

Cardinals RF is dealing with a hamstring injury.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Dylan Carlson #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals follows through on a base hit in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Cardinals 11-4. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals RF Dylan Carlson was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury on Monday afternoon.

Carlson suffered the injury during Saturday’s game against the Pirates, which he departed in the third inning. It’s terrible timing for Carlson, who was just starting to warm up after a dreadful start to the season. Last year’s third-place finisher for the NL Rookie of the Year Award has just two home runs and a .654 OPS through 39 games this year, but he had put together a .333/.355/.517 slash line through his past 16 games.

Hot-hitting utility player Brendan Donovan got the start in right field in place of Carlson on Sunday. In that game, left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz exited in the first inning with a left shoulder impingement. That means more time in the rotation for highly touted prospect LHP Matthew Liberatore.

Liberatore, who made his MLB debut over the weekend at Pittsburgh, will likely get his first start in front of the home fans when the Brewers come to St. Louis later this week.

