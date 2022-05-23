Dylan Carlson placed on 10-day injured list

St. Louis Cardinals RF Dylan Carlson was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury on Monday afternoon.

#STLCards have recalled RHP Junior Fernández, LHP Matthew Liberatore, and OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (AAA). OF Dylan Carlson (10-day) and LHP Steven Matz (15-day) put on the IL. Angel Rondon optioned back to Triple-A Memphis. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 23, 2022

Carlson suffered the injury during Saturday’s game against the Pirates, which he departed in the third inning. It’s terrible timing for Carlson, who was just starting to warm up after a dreadful start to the season. Last year’s third-place finisher for the NL Rookie of the Year Award has just two home runs and a .654 OPS through 39 games this year, but he had put together a .333/.355/.517 slash line through his past 16 games.

Hot-hitting utility player Brendan Donovan got the start in right field in place of Carlson on Sunday. In that game, left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz exited in the first inning with a left shoulder impingement. That means more time in the rotation for highly touted prospect LHP Matthew Liberatore.

Liberatore, who made his MLB debut over the weekend at Pittsburgh, will likely get his first start in front of the home fans when the Brewers come to St. Louis later this week.