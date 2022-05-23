Justin Thomas, Alabama alum, savages Jimbo Fisher after winning PGA Championship

Justin Thomas came back from seven shots down on Sunday to win his second career PGA Championship on Sunday at Southern Hills in Tulsa. So if you’re going to go “shots fired,” this would be the time and place.

And much like his iron play on Sunday in a major, the proud Alabama Crimson Tide alum and former golfer did not miss the chance to throw himself into the recent firestorm about recruiting and NIL dollars between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

Here’s JT on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio after his win.

"I got a 24 hour rule"



After winning the PGA Championship Justin Thomas echoed the words of Nick Saban when it comes to how long the celebration will last.



He also couldn't help but poke fun at a Crimson Tide rival. #RollTide@JustinThomas34 I ⁦@PGAChampionship⁩ pic.twitter.com/OEBKWP5ho4 — SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) May 23, 2022

“Yeah I got a 24-hour rule. I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is, I guess he’s got to win something first before he figures out his rule.”

As a reminder, while Fisher’s Aggies did beat Alabama last season, it was the Crimson Tide that represented the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game, a 41-24 victory for the Tide. They did fall 33-18 in the national championship game, a place that seems pretty far away from Fisher since his run with the 2013 Florida State Seminoles.

You absolutely love to see it. Well played, JT. Bring the Wanamaker Trophy to Bryant-Denny for The Game All Of College Football Has Now Circled on October 8th. We bet they’ll even honor you during a media timeout.

Because you deserve it for this burn. A beauty.