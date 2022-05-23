Josh Donaldson lands on COVID IL, Miguel Andujar recalled from Triple-A

The New York Yankees have placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the COVID-19 IL and recalled 3B/OF Miguel Andujar from Triple-A on Monday. Donaldson is not in the lineup for the Yankees to start their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. The Yankees just played a doubleheader vs. the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Andujar isn’t in the lineup for Monday night’s game.

The Yankees lineup for Monday night is interesting. Donaldson is out, but New York also has DJ LeMahieu and Joey Gallo out. Marwin Gonzalez will play third while Giancarlo Stanton is DHing and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will bat fifth. Aaron Hicks is in left and Estevan Florial will play center with Aaron Judge in right. Anthony Rizzo is batting leadoff, something we saw late last season after he was acquired before the deadline.

The Yankees had won nine straight series before losing two of three games to the White Sox over the weekend. The pitching staff is still holding up and the Yanks would have had a shot at winning the series vs. the ChiSox had it not been for an Aroldis Chapman implosion. The Yanks will have Gerrit Cole on the hill for Monday night followed by Jordan Montgomery in Game 2 vs. the O’s. There isn’t a starter listed for Wednesday as of now. We could see a bullpen game of sorts from Aaron Boone to close things out.