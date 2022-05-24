Predicting each Dallas Cowboys matchup in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys made it to the playoffs in 2021-22 following a two-year postseason hiatus. Their playoff run did not last long, and they are expected to be a fringe postseason team this upcoming year.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record last year with a first-place finish in the NFC East. In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Cowboys were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers with a 23-17 score. This offseason, Dallas re-signed wide receiver Michael Gallup to a five-year contract but traded away Amari Cooper. The Cowboys made a splash in free agency to shore up the defense, bringing in defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a three-year deal.

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WIN (1-0)

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals WIN (2-0)

Week 3: at New York Giants LOSS (2-1)

Week 4: Washington Commanders LOSS (2-2)

Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams LOSS (2-3)

Week 6: at Philadelphia Eagles WIN (3-3)

Week 7: Detroit Lions WIN (4-3)

Week 8: Chicago Bears WIN (5-3)

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: at Green Bay Packers LOSS (5-4)

Week 11: at Minnesota Vikings LOSS (5-5)

Week 12: New York Giants WIN (6-5)

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts LOSS (6-6)

Week 14: Houston Texans WIN (7-6)

Week 15: at Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (8-6)

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles WIN (9-6)

Week 17: at Tennessee Titans LOSS (9-7)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders LOSS (9-8)

The Cowboys strength of schedule is the 10th easiest based on projected win totals heading into this upcoming season. This has a lot to do with being in the NFC East as the other three divisional teams are inside the top six in strength of schedule. Dallas will get two tough games right out of the gate, but they have the benefit of playing both at home. The Cowboys will get the Giants in their Thanksgiving game.

Win total odds: Over 10 (-110) Under 10 (-110)

Pick: Under 10

I’ll go with the Cowboys to go slightly under their projected win total, but they could still be in position to be a playoff team depending on what else happens across the NFC, especially considering they are in a division that might not need a ton of victories to win.

