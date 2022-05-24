Predicting each Detroit Lions matchup in 2022

The Detroit Lions will head into the second season under head coach Dan Campbell. The franchise struggled in Year 1 in a new era, but that was to be expected as the team goes through yet another rebuild.

The Lions did not get a victory until December last year and finished the regular season with a 3-13-1 record. To make things worse for Detroit fans, Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl immediately after departing from the Lions where he spent 12 seasons. Detroit’s roster rebuild continues on as they brought in first rounders Aidan Hutchinson (edge) and Jameson Williams (wide receiver) during the NFL Draft.

Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles WIN (1-0)

Week 2: Washington Commanders LOSS (1-1)

Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings LOSS (1-2)

Week 4: Seattle Seahawks LOSS (1-3)

Week 5: at New England Patriots LOSS (1-4)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: at Dallas Cowboys LOSS (1-5)

Week 8: Miami Dolphins WIN (2-5)

Week 9: Green Bay Packers LOSS (2-6)

Week 10: at Chicago Bears LOSS (2-7)

Week 11: at New York Giants WIN (3-7)

Week 12: Buffalo Bills LOSS (3-8)

Week 13: Jacksonville Jaguars WIN (4-8)

Week 14: Minnesota Vikings LOSS (4-9)

Week 15: at New York Jets WIN (5-9)

Week 16: at Carolina Panthers WIN (6-9)

Week 17: Chicago Bears WIN (7-9)

Week 18: at Green Bay Packers LOSS (7-10)

The Lions have the fifth easiest schedule according to 2021 records, but they have the 16th easiest when it comes to 2022 projected win totals. Detroit will take on the Buffalo Bills when they host the first game of Thanksgiving Day.

Win total odds: Over 6.5 (-120) Under 6.5 (+100)

Pick: Over 6.5

The oddsmakers and I are on the same page as they set the over 6.5 wins as a slight favorite. Analyzing the Lions schedule at this point of the offseason, I think they get to seven victories, which would be a big step in the right direction heading into Year 3 with Campbell in charge.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.