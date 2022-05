French Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, May 25

The second round of the 2022 French Open women’s bracket begins Wednesday with all the top competitors still standing in the competition. There usually aren’t many upsets in this round but anything can happen on any given day. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s schedule on the women’s side of the French Open. Fans and bettors can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

Wednesday schedule

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. No. 12 Emma Raducanu - 5:00 a.m. ET

Olga Danilovic vs. No. 23 Jil Teichmann - 5:00 a.m. ET

No. 15 Victoria Azarenka vs. Andrea Petkovic - 5:00 a.m. ET

No. 21 Angelique Kerber vs. Elsa Jacquemot - 6:00 a.m. ET

Karolina Muchova vs. No. 4 Maria Sakkari - 6:30 a.m. ET

No. 27 Amanda Anisimova vs. Donna Vekic - 7:00 a.m. ET

No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. Alison Van Uytvanck - 7:00 a.m. ET

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Kaia Kanepi - 7:00 a.m. ET

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Varvara Gracheva - 8:30 a.m. ET

Katerina Siniakova vs. No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez - 8:30 a.m. ET

No. 26 Sorana Cirstea vs. Sloane Stephens - 8:30 a.m. ET

No. 14 Belinda Bencic vs. Bianca Andreescu - 9:30 a.m. ET

Daria Saville vs. No. 32 Petra Kvitova - 10:30 a.m. ET

Magda Linette vs. Martina Trevisan - 10:30 a.m. ET

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Diane Parry - 10:30 a.m. ET

Note: All times are approximate.

Odds

All lines for the second round of the women’s bracket for the French Open can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook here.