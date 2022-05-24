How to watch Coco Gauff in the second round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 French Open continues this week with the second round. Coco Gauff advanced to the second round after defeating Rebecca Marino in straight sets in the first round. Gauff will take on Alison Van Uytvanck on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET. Van Uytvanck advanced to the second round after Ann Li retired from their first round match due to injury.

Gauff is the favorite to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook with -800 odds. Van Uytvanck is the underdog installed at +550. She lost the first set to Li and was down in the second, so it isn’t surprising that she isn’t favored. Gauff also has +2500 odds to win the 2022 French Open.

This is Gauff’s fourth French Open. Her best finish came in 2021 when she made it to the quarterfinals. That’s the furthest that she has gone as a singles competitor in a major so far in her career. Gauff and Caty McNally made it to the doubles finals of the 2021 U.S. Open, for Gauff’s best overall major finish.