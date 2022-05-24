Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out the series against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western conference finals tonight when Game 4 gets underway. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center and will be available to watch on TNT. Will Luka Doncic and the Mavs be able to battle back and get a win at home to avoid a sweep?

The Mavericks are 1-point favorites heading into tonight’s contest, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams sit at -110 on the moneyline, with the point total set at 215.5.

Warriors vs. Mavericks, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +1 (-115)

By all accounts, this series is virtually over. We’ve watched the Warriors take it to the Mavericks every night, and Jason Kidd doesn’t seem to have any answers for Stephen Curry and the Dubs. Doncic has scored at least 40 in each of the past two games, but it hasn’t been enough as Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and several other Golden State players have put up impressive numbers throughout the series. Dallas has had some trouble getting shots to fall. Maxi Kleber is a prime example of that. He’s only scored six points total through the first three games. He shot 1-4 in Game 1, 1-5 in Game 2, and 0-5 in Game 3 — all from beyond the three point line.

The Mavs shot 28.9 percent from downtown in Game 3. Reggie Bullock outdid Kleber’s numbers by going 0-10 from the floor overall, including 0-7 from three. I would say it’s the worst performance of the postseason for Dallas, but Game 1 was even worse as the Mavs shot 36 percent from the floor and 22.9 percent from three point land.

With Dallas on the ropes, it’s hard to imagine the Mavs turn in such an abysmal performance tonight but it’s up to the rest of the team to complement Doncic on the scoring end as the 23-year-old will likely have another big night. Even if Dallas is able to keep the game closer than the last three, I still think the Warriors will take tonight’s result and complete the sweep on the Mavs’ home court.

Over/Under: Over 215.5

With the Mavericks up for elimination tonight, nobody’s expecting them to roll over and let it happen. Their offense should see some significant improvement tonight, as Doncic looks to turn in another big game while hoping guys like Kleber and Bullock can step up and actually hit some shots.

The Warriors won’t let be letting up on their offense either as Curry has led the team with 28 points per game, good for his highest average through the first three games of a series in the 2022 postseason. Expect both offenses to be on full display, taking the total over in this one.

