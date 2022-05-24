Best prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4

The Golden State Warriors will look to complete a sweep of the Dallas Mavericks tonight at American Airlines Center. The Dubs hold a 3-0 lead coming into Game 4 and although Luka Doncic has put up at least 40 points in his last two games, it hasn’t been enough as Golden State has overpowered Dallas in all three games.

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, let’s take a look at a couple of our favorite prop bets ahead of the Game 4 action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 34.5 points (-110)

While Doncic only put up 20 in Game 1, he logged 40 in Game 2 and 42 in Game 3, leading the Mavs in scoring each night. He’s had some help from other players like Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, but not on a consistent enough basis to get one past the Warriors. Whether the Mavericks win or lose tonight, Doncic is all but guaranteed to put in another huge performance as he looks to avoid a sweep especially on his own home court.

Klay Thompson over 2.5 assists (-105)

Thompson has averaged four assists per game through the first three outings of the Western conference finals, good for his best mark through the first three games of any series so far in this postseason. He averaged 2.8 apg throughout the regular season, so he’s been absolutely crushing that mark against Dallas so far. With the Mavericks on the ropes and the Warriors looking to close the series out, expect the Dubs to be on top of their offensive game. Thompson has dished at least three assists in each game so far, and I wouldn’t expect that to change tonight.

