Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to secure a spot in the NBA Finals when they meet the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 Tuesday night. The Warriors are going for the sweep here, while the Mavericks will try to send the series back to the Bay.

Here’s a look at some of the player props we like for Game 4, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrew Wiggins over 1.5 3-pointers (-125)

Wiggins has been the breakout star for Golden State in this postseason. He’s shooting 39.7 percent from deep and has gone over this line in three of the last four contests. Back Wiggins to can a couple triples as Golden State looks to close out this series tonight.

Klay Thompson under 19.5 points (-115)

Thompson is averaging exactly 19.5 points per game in the playoffs, which makes this a tough prop to bet. However, the shooting guard has gone under this line in the last three contests and isn’t quite as prolific from behind the arc as we know he can be. It’s not Game 6, so the under is the play here.

Luka Doncic over 51.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

After a clunker in the series opener, Doncic has been on fire in all phases of the game. He’s gone over this mark in the last two contests and likely has to put the team on his back again in Game 4. Take Doncic to have another monster showing tonight.

