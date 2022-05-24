NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4

It’s Game 4 of the Western conference finals with the Golden State Warriors looking to close out the Dallas Mavericks and advance to the NBA Finals. There’s plenty of stars in this contest, but value plays will be hard to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Moses Moody, Warriors, $3,000

Otto Porter Jr. is questionable to play with a foot injury, and the Warriors might hold him out as a precaution. That means Moody, who is getting decent minutes relative to his regular season workload, would be in line for opportunities. He’s not going to deliver a high fantasy output, but he’s a nice option at this price point.

Reggie Bullock, Mavericks, $4,800

Bullock threw up an all-time stinker in Game 3, shooting 0-10 from the floor and 0-7 from three. He missed his lone free-throw attempt as well. It’s understandable to shy away from the guard after that performance, but no one else carries the upside he does at this price point. Back Bullock to bounce back in Game 4.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Mavericks, $5,000

Finney-Smith is hitting 42.9 percent of his triples in this series, but he hasn’t gotten the volume necessary to make a profound impact. Look for that to potentially change in Game 4. Luka Doncic will continue to produce, but he’ll also be looking for open shooters. If Finney-Smith can get 10+ attempts up from behind the arc, he’ll be the top value addition in tonight’s lineups.