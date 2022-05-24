Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4 NBA Showdown

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 tonight as the Dubs will look to complete their sweep and close out the series. They hold a 3-0 lead heading into tonight’s contest at American Airlines Center, which tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($21,600) - While Doncic’s price may come as a shock to many fantasy managers as he’ll eat up nearly a quarter of your salary cap at captain, he’s bound to be worth every dollar. He’s leading both teams in scoring in the series, averaging 34 points per game through the first three contests. He put up 40 and 42 in Game 2 and 3, respectively, and will certainly be set to put in another big performance tonight as the Mavs are facing elimination. Doncic has put up at least 61 DraftKings fantasy points in four of his last five games, making him a pretty easy captain choice.

Stephen Curry ($17,400) - Curry comes at a lower price than Doncic, but he also hasn’t been putting up numbers quite as big as the Dallas point guard. He’s averaged 51.6 DKFP through the first three games, slightly behind Doncic’s 56.9 fppg. Curry has logged a double-double in two of the three outings this series, coming up just two rebounds shy of hitting one in Game 2 as well.

FLEX Plays

Jalen Brunson ($9,000) - His price tag may be a bit steep, but he’s been the Mavs’ best player aside from Doncic through the first three games. Brunson has averaged 21.7 points per game in this series, good for 35.7 DKFP per game as well. He can be lethal from downtown and has been solid on the inside as well, making him a prime candidate from the Mavs to stick in your lineup.

Jordan Poole ($7,600) - Poole’s price jumped quite a bit from Game 3, which saw him at $6,400 before the contest started. He had somewhat of a subpar night, putting up 10 points and five rebounds while totaling 21.75 DKFP. He averaged 21.0 points through the first two games, and is seeing upwards of 30 minutes on the floor each night. Expect him to bounce back and put in a solid performance tonight in a close-out game situation.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($6,800) - Dinwiddie struggled in Game 2, but he put up good numbers in the other two games, bringing in his series-high 26 points for 31.5 DKFP in Game 3. He shot 4-10 from downtown, while going 7-13 overall from the floor. Dinwiddie was the team’s second-highest scorer in Game 3, behind Doncic’s 42-point performance. With his team on the ropes, look for Dinwiddie to deliver another solid effort in Game 4.

Fades

Draymond Green ($8,000) - Green has found himself in foul trouble in each of the three games so far, even fouling out in Game 2. He’s racked up 14 fouls in the series, while not scoring more than 10 points from the floor. At an $8k price tag, it’s hard to justify spending that much when he’s failed to reach 30 DKFP in the last two games.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($6,600) - It’s best to avoid Finney-Smith in DFS lineups, especially in this series. He put up 25.5 DKFP in Game 2, but he brought in under 20 in the other two contests. For a guy who has seen 42 minutes on the floor in each of the last two consecutive games, you’d think he’d put up more than a total of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. The price tag is enticing but it’s hard to back him given the production.

Reggie Bullock ($6,400) - Bullock is coming off his worst performance of the series, scoring zero points as he went 0-10 from the floor in 40 minutes. Granted, he will likely at least get on the score sheet tonight, but it’s hard to trust him after putting in a terrible performance like that in a game that was a virtual must-win.

The Outcome

The Mavericks will do whatever they can to stay alive in this series and avoid the embarrassment of a sweep, especially in front of their home fans. Doncic has been on top of his game as expected, but players like Bullock, Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber will have to do better in Game 4 if they want to avoid a loss. Still, the Warriors have obviously been the better team throughout the series and nobody’s doubting that they’ll win the series even if it’s not a sweep. Look for Dallas to keep the score closer, but I’m leaning toward the Dubs to get it done tonight.

Final score: Warriors 115, Mavericks 112