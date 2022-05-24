How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors are going for the sweep after pulling out the win in Game 3. Stephen Curry continued his brilliance offensively, while the Warriors caught some breaks with Dallas’ three-point shooters going cold for the entire game. Golden State can get some additional rest if it can sweep the Mavs, but there’s some letdown potential here just like there was in Game 5 of the last round against Memphis.

Luka Doncic is showing out but hasn’t gotten much help. The Mavericks have failed to connect on triples at a solid rate, and that’s impacted the team defensively as well. Jalen Brunson has been a nice complementary player for Doncic, but Dallas clearly doesn’t have enough talent to test Golden State for four quarters. Will the Mavs be able to put together one gritty effort to send this series back to the Bay?