Picks for Hurricanes vs. Rangers in Game 4 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan.

The Rangers got 43 saves from Igor Shesterkin and a two-point game from Mike Zibanejad (goal, assist) in a 3-1 win in Game 3.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers: Game 4 prediction (Hurricanes lead 2-1)

Goal Line: Hurricanes +1.5 (-265); Rangers +1.5 (+215)

Hurricanes: -105

Rangers: -115

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+115); Under 5.5 (-135)

The Hurricanes are the only team remaining in the playoffs who haven’t won a road game yet. The first three games have been tight, defensive battles where the first goal is paramount. Carolina came out peppering Shesterkin with shots in Game 3 and the Hurricanes should continue to be aggressive in Game 4. Tighten a few things on defense and Carolina will break through on the road tonight.

Pick: Hurricanes (-105)

