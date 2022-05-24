How to watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers in Game 4 via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

The Rangers were facing a must-win situation in Game 3 and goalie Igor Shesterkin put together his best performance of the playoffs thus far with 43 saves. New York also got a goal and an assist from Mika Zibanejad to provide the offense in a 3-1 victory.

Hurricanes are a slight -105 underdog for Game 4 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are betting at -115.

Date: Tuesday, May 24

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.