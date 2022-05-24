 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Flames vs. Oilers in Game 4 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Flames and Oilers on Tuesday in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By nafselon76
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Calgary and Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Edmonton earned a 4-1 win in Game 3 at Rogers Place behind a hat trick from Evander Kane, his second of the playoffs. The Oilers also got big nights from superstar forwards Connor McDavid (three assists) and Leon Draisaitl (four assists).

The Flames is a +1-00 underdog for Game 4 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Oilers are -120 betting favorite.

Flames vs. Oilers (EDM lead series 2-1

Date: Tuesday, May 24
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation