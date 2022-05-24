How to watch Flames vs. Oilers in Game 4 via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Calgary and Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Edmonton earned a 4-1 win in Game 3 at Rogers Place behind a hat trick from Evander Kane, his second of the playoffs. The Oilers also got big nights from superstar forwards Connor McDavid (three assists) and Leon Draisaitl (four assists).

The Flames is a +1-00 underdog for Game 4 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Oilers are -120 betting favorite.

Flames vs. Oilers (EDM lead series 2-1

Date: Tuesday, May 24

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.