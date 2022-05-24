Picks for Flames vs. Oilers in Game 4 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Flames will try to get back on track against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their Western Conference second round series. Puck drop is 9:40 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The game will be on ESPN. After losing Game 1, the Oilers have bounced back to win two straight and hold a 2-1 series lead.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Flames vs. Oilers: Game 4 prediction

Goal Line: Flames +1.5 (-235); Oilers -1.5 (+190)

Flames: +100

Oilers: -120

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (+115); Under 5.5 (-135)

At times the Stanley Cup playoffs is about the unsung heroes and at times it’s just simply about the best players playing their best on a bigger stage. Edmonton’s best have just been better than Calgary’s. In Game 2 the Oilers got a hat trick from Evander Kane, his second this postseason, four assists from Leon Draisaitl and three assists from Conor McDavid, who has 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in his past five games and nine points in this series. If Edmonton gets that sort of production from those, guys, Calgary can’t beat them. Plain and simple.

Pick: Oilers (-120)

