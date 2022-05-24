Breaking down current lines for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29th. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the annual event held on Memorial Day weekend. The race consists of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 600 miles. Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 will be held on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. ET with the race starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kyle Larson won the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 and he is tied with Kyle Busch for the best odds to win this year’s race installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliot (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 race from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Coca-Cola 600, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Busch +550 +150 -140 Kyle Larson +550 +150 -140 Chase Elliott +600 +170 -135 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +225 +125 Ryan Blaney +1200 +330 +150 Denny Hamlin +1200 +330 +150 William Byron +1200 +330 +150 Ross Chastain +1400 +400 +175 Alex Bowman +1400 +400 +175 Tyler Reddick +1400 +400 +175 Kurt Busch +1600 +450 +200 Joey Logano +1800 +500 +225 Christopher Bell +2500 +700 +300 Kevin Harvick +3000 +850 +350 Daniel Suarez +4000 +1100 +500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 +1100 +500 Austin Dillon +5000 +1400 +600 Austin Cindric +5000 +1400 +600 Chase Briscoe +6000 +1700 +750 Erik Jones +7000 +1800 +800 Bubba Wallace +7000 +1800 +800 Brad Keselowski +8000 +2000 +800 Aric Almirola +8000 +2000 +800 Chris Buescher +10000 +2000 +800 Justin Haley +30000 +9000 +3500 Cole Custer +30000 +9000 +3500 Noah Gragson +50000 +14000 +6000 Harrison Burton +50000 +14000 +6000 Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000 Ryan Preece +100000 +30000 +13000 Michael McDowell +100000 +30000 +13000 Kaz Grala +100000 +30000 +13000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +30000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000 Todd Gilliland 100000 +30000 +13000

