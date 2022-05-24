 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down current lines for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29th. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the annual event held on Memorial Day weekend. The race consists of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 600 miles. Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 will be held on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. ET with the race starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kyle Larson won the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 and he is tied with Kyle Busch for the best odds to win this year’s race installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliot (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 race from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Coca-Cola 600, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Busch +550 +150 -140
Kyle Larson +550 +150 -140
Chase Elliott +600 +170 -135
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +225 +125
Ryan Blaney +1200 +330 +150
Denny Hamlin +1200 +330 +150
William Byron +1200 +330 +150
Ross Chastain +1400 +400 +175
Alex Bowman +1400 +400 +175
Tyler Reddick +1400 +400 +175
Kurt Busch +1600 +450 +200
Joey Logano +1800 +500 +225
Christopher Bell +2500 +700 +300
Kevin Harvick +3000 +850 +350
Daniel Suarez +4000 +1100 +500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 +1100 +500
Austin Dillon +5000 +1400 +600
Austin Cindric +5000 +1400 +600
Chase Briscoe +6000 +1700 +750
Erik Jones +7000 +1800 +800
Bubba Wallace +7000 +1800 +800
Brad Keselowski +8000 +2000 +800
Aric Almirola +8000 +2000 +800
Chris Buescher +10000 +2000 +800
Justin Haley +30000 +9000 +3500
Cole Custer +30000 +9000 +3500
Noah Gragson +50000 +14000 +6000
Harrison Burton +50000 +14000 +6000
Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000
Ryan Preece +100000 +30000 +13000
Michael McDowell +100000 +30000 +13000
Kaz Grala +100000 +30000 +13000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000
Todd Gilliland 100000 +30000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation