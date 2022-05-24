Breaking down current lines for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29th. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the annual event held on Memorial Day weekend. The race consists of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 600 miles. Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 will be held on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. ET with the race starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Kyle Larson won the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 and he is tied with Kyle Busch for the best odds to win this year’s race installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliot (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 race from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Coca-Cola 600, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Busch
|+550
|+150
|-140
|Kyle Larson
|+550
|+150
|-140
|Chase Elliott
|+600
|+170
|-135
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1000
|+225
|+125
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|William Byron
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Ross Chastain
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Alex Bowman
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Tyler Reddick
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Kurt Busch
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Joey Logano
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Kevin Harvick
|+3000
|+850
|+350
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Chase Briscoe
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Erik Jones
|+7000
|+1800
|+800
|Bubba Wallace
|+7000
|+1800
|+800
|Brad Keselowski
|+8000
|+2000
|+800
|Aric Almirola
|+8000
|+2000
|+800
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Justin Haley
|+30000
|+9000
|+3500
|Cole Custer
|+30000
|+9000
|+3500
|Noah Gragson
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Ryan Preece
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Michael McDowell
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Kaz Grala
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Todd Gilliland
|100000
|+30000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.