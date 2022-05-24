NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, May 24

ESPN will have a Tuesday night doubleheader featuring Game 4 action from the Stanley Cup playoffs. The New York Rangers will be in to Madison Square Garden to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the early game at 7 p.m. ET. In the nightcap it’s Game 4 of the “Battle of Alberta” in Edmonton as the Oilers try to extend their series lead over the Calgary Flames.

Notable games odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups, along with updated odds to win series.

NHL playoff schedule: Tuesday, May 24

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (Hurricanes lead 2-1)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Hurricanes -105; Rangers -115

Series odds: Hurricanes -320; Rangers +250

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (Oilers lead 2-1)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Flames +100; Oilers -120

Series odds: Flames +160; Oilers -190