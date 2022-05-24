 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

The field is set for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Justin Thomas of the United States plays his second shot on the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946.

There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field. The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him. The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on the morning of Thursday, May 26th.

Coming fresh off a win at the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge installed at +800. Scottie Scheffler (+1000), Spieth (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1200) and Will Zalatoris (+2000) round out the golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Kokrak has +3500 odds to repeat as the winner.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Justin Thomas +800 +190 -110
Scottie Scheffler +1000 +260 +120
Jordan Spieth +1200 +300 +140
Collin Morikawa +1200 +275 +140
Will Zalatoris +2000 +450 +190
Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +190
Max Homa +2500 +550 +250
Billy Horschel +3500 +600 +300
Kevin Na +3500 +650 +330
Jason Kokrak +3500 +650 +330
Talor Gooch +3500 +650 +330
Sung-Jae Im +3500 +600 +300
Sam Burns +3500 +600 +300
Daniel Berger +3500 +650 +330
Abraham Ancer +4000 +750 +350
Webb Simpson +4000 +750 +350
Tony Finau +4000 +750 +350
Tommy Fleetwood +4000 +750 +350
Harold Varner III +4000 +750 +350
Cameron Tringale +5000 +900 +400
Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400
Troy Merritt +5000 +900 +400
Gary Woodland +5000 +900 +400
Davis Riley +5000 +900 +400
Sebastian Munoz +6000 +1000 +450
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1000 +450
Chris Kirk +6000 +1000 +450
Brian Harman +6500 +1100 +500
Justin Rose +6500 +1100 +500
Bubba Watson +7000 +1100 +500
Maverick McNealy +7000 +1100 +500
Tom Hoge +7000 +1100 +500
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +600
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +8000 +1400 +600
Kevin Kisner +10000 +1800 +800
Rickie Fowler +10000 +1800 +800
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 +1800 +800
Patrick Reed +10000 +1800 +800
Adam Long +10000 +1800 +800
Ian Poulter +10000 +1800 +800
Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1800 +800
Cheng-Tsung Pan +13000 +2200 +1000
Lucas Herbert +13000 +2200 +1000
J.J. Spaun +13000 +2200 +1000
Denny McCarthy +13000 +2200 +1000
Stewart Cink +13000 +2200 +1000
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100
Cameron Davis +15000 +2500 +1100
Brendon Todd +15000 +2500 +1100
Patton Kizzire +15000 +2500 +1100
Nick Taylor +15000 +2500 +1100
Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1100
Joel Dahmen +15000 +2500 +1100
James Hahn +15000 +2500 +1100
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2500 +1100
Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2500 +1100
Russell Knox +18000 +3000 +1200
Matthew NeSmith +18000 +3000 +1200
Mark Hubbard +18000 +3000 +1200
Emiliano Grillo +18000 +3000 +1200
Doug Ghim +18000 +3000 +1200
Scott Stallings +18000 +3000 +1200
David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1400
Peter Malnati +20000 +3500 +1400
Patrick Rodgers +20000 +3500 +1400
Austin Smotherman +20000 +3500 +1400
Pat Perez +20000 +3500 +1400
Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1400
Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1400
Aaron Rai +20000 +3500 +1400
Nate Lashley +20000 +3500 +1400
Matthias Schwab +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1400
J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1400
Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1400
Sahith Theegala +25000 +4000 +1800
Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4000 +1800
Brian Stuard +25000 +4000 +1800
Brandon Wu +25000 +4000 +1800
Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1800
Alex Smalley +25000 +4000 +1800
Minwoo Lee +25000 +4000 +1800
Matt Jones +25000 +4000 +1800
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4000 +1800
Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +1800
Vincent Whaley +25000 +4000 +1800
Taylor Moore +25000 +4000 +1800
Danny Lee +25000 +4000 +1800
Chez Reavie +25000 +4000 +1800
Charley Hoffman +25000 +4000 +1800
Chad Ramey +30000 +5000 +2500
Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +2500
Michael Thompson +30000 +5000 +2500
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2500
Kramer Hickok +30000 +5000 +2500
Zach Johnson +30000 +5000 +2500
Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2500
Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2500
Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +2500
Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2500
Carlos Ortiz +30000 +5000 +2500
Robert Streb +40000 +6500 +3500
Richard Bland +40000 +6500 +3500
Paul Barjon +40000 +6500 +3500
Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +3500
Adam Svensson +40000 +6500 +3500
Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +3500
Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +3500
Tyler Duncan +40000 +6500 +3500
Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +3500
Garrick Higgo +40000 +6500 +3500
Ryan Brehm +50000 +10000 +4000
Nick Watney +50000 +10000 +4000
Max McGreevy +50000 +10000 +4000
Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +4000
Ty Strafaci +50000 +10000 +4000
John Pak +50000 +10000 +4000
Erik Compton +50000 +10000 +4000
Camilo Villegas

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation