Opening odds for 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946.

There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field. The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him. The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on the morning of Thursday, May 26th.

Coming fresh off a win at the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge installed at +800. Scottie Scheffler (+1000), Spieth (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1200) and Will Zalatoris (+2000) round out the golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Kokrak has +3500 odds to repeat as the winner.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Justin Thomas +800 +190 -110 Scottie Scheffler +1000 +260 +120 Jordan Spieth +1200 +300 +140 Collin Morikawa +1200 +275 +140 Will Zalatoris +2000 +450 +190 Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +190 Max Homa +2500 +550 +250 Billy Horschel +3500 +600 +300 Kevin Na +3500 +650 +330 Jason Kokrak +3500 +650 +330 Talor Gooch +3500 +650 +330 Sung-Jae Im +3500 +600 +300 Sam Burns +3500 +600 +300 Daniel Berger +3500 +650 +330 Abraham Ancer +4000 +750 +350 Webb Simpson +4000 +750 +350 Tony Finau +4000 +750 +350 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 +750 +350 Harold Varner III +4000 +750 +350 Cameron Tringale +5000 +900 +400 Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400 Troy Merritt +5000 +900 +400 Gary Woodland +5000 +900 +400 Davis Riley +5000 +900 +400 Sebastian Munoz +6000 +1000 +450 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1000 +450 Chris Kirk +6000 +1000 +450 Brian Harman +6500 +1100 +500 Justin Rose +6500 +1100 +500 Bubba Watson +7000 +1100 +500 Maverick McNealy +7000 +1100 +500 Tom Hoge +7000 +1100 +500 Ryan Palmer +8000 +1400 +600 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +8000 +1400 +600 Kevin Kisner +10000 +1800 +800 Rickie Fowler +10000 +1800 +800 Bryson DeChambeau +10000 +1800 +800 Patrick Reed +10000 +1800 +800 Adam Long +10000 +1800 +800 Ian Poulter +10000 +1800 +800 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1800 +800 Cheng-Tsung Pan +13000 +2200 +1000 Lucas Herbert +13000 +2200 +1000 J.J. Spaun +13000 +2200 +1000 Denny McCarthy +13000 +2200 +1000 Stewart Cink +13000 +2200 +1000 Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100 Cameron Davis +15000 +2500 +1100 Brendon Todd +15000 +2500 +1100 Patton Kizzire +15000 +2500 +1100 Nick Taylor +15000 +2500 +1100 Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1100 Joel Dahmen +15000 +2500 +1100 James Hahn +15000 +2500 +1100 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2500 +1100 Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2500 +1100 Russell Knox +18000 +3000 +1200 Matthew NeSmith +18000 +3000 +1200 Mark Hubbard +18000 +3000 +1200 Emiliano Grillo +18000 +3000 +1200 Doug Ghim +18000 +3000 +1200 Scott Stallings +18000 +3000 +1200 David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1400 Peter Malnati +20000 +3500 +1400 Patrick Rodgers +20000 +3500 +1400 Austin Smotherman +20000 +3500 +1400 Pat Perez +20000 +3500 +1400 Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1400 Stephan Jaeger +20000 +3500 +1400 Aaron Rai +20000 +3500 +1400 Nate Lashley +20000 +3500 +1400 Matthias Schwab +20000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Streelman +20000 +3500 +1400 J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1400 Scott Piercy +20000 +3500 +1400 Sahith Theegala +25000 +4000 +1800 Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4000 +1800 Brian Stuard +25000 +4000 +1800 Brandon Wu +25000 +4000 +1800 Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1800 Alex Smalley +25000 +4000 +1800 Minwoo Lee +25000 +4000 +1800 Matt Jones +25000 +4000 +1800 Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4000 +1800 Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +1800 Vincent Whaley +25000 +4000 +1800 Taylor Moore +25000 +4000 +1800 Danny Lee +25000 +4000 +1800 Chez Reavie +25000 +4000 +1800 Charley Hoffman +25000 +4000 +1800 Chad Ramey +30000 +5000 +2500 Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +2500 Michael Thompson +30000 +5000 +2500 Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2500 Kramer Hickok +30000 +5000 +2500 Zach Johnson +30000 +5000 +2500 Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2500 Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2500 Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +2500 Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2500 Carlos Ortiz +30000 +5000 +2500 Robert Streb +40000 +6500 +3500 Richard Bland +40000 +6500 +3500 Paul Barjon +40000 +6500 +3500 Bill Haas +40000 +6500 +3500 Adam Svensson +40000 +6500 +3500 Luke Donald +40000 +6500 +3500 Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +3500 Tyler Duncan +40000 +6500 +3500 Hayden Buckley +40000 +6500 +3500 Garrick Higgo +40000 +6500 +3500 Ryan Brehm +50000 +10000 +4000 Nick Watney +50000 +10000 +4000 Max McGreevy +50000 +10000 +4000 Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +4000 Ty Strafaci +50000 +10000 +4000 John Pak +50000 +10000 +4000 Erik Compton +50000 +10000 +4000 Camilo Villegas

