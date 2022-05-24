Opening odds for 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the five invitational tournaments for the PGA Tour and was first held in 1946.
There will be 120 golfers invited to the tournament as the invitationals are typically smaller than a regular tournament field. The reigning winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge is Jason Kokrak, who won in 2021 with a 14-under. The runner-up was Jordan Spieth, who finished two strokes behind him. The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on the morning of Thursday, May 26th.
Coming fresh off a win at the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge installed at +800. Scottie Scheffler (+1000), Spieth (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1200) and Will Zalatoris (+2000) round out the golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Kokrak has +3500 odds to repeat as the winner.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Justin Thomas
|+800
|+190
|-110
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|+260
|+120
|Jordan Spieth
|+1200
|+300
|+140
|Collin Morikawa
|+1200
|+275
|+140
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|+450
|+190
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+450
|+190
|Max Homa
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Billy Horschel
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Kevin Na
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Jason Kokrak
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Talor Gooch
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Sung-Jae Im
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|+650
|+330
|Abraham Ancer
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Webb Simpson
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Harold Varner III
|+4000
|+750
|+350
|Cameron Tringale
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Troy Merritt
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Gary Woodland
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Sebastian Munoz
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Chris Kirk
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Brian Harman
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Justin Rose
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Bubba Watson
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Maverick McNealy
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Tom Hoge
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Kevin Kisner
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Rickie Fowler
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Patrick Reed
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Adam Long
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Ian Poulter
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Cameron Davis
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brendon Todd
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nick Taylor
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|James Hahn
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Rory Sabbatini
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Matthew NeSmith
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Mark Hubbard
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|David Lipsky
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Peter Malnati
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Austin Smotherman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Pat Perez
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Stephan Jaeger
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Aaron Rai
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nate Lashley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matthias Schwab
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Streelman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Scott Piercy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sahith Theegala
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Brandt Snedeker
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Alex Smalley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Minwoo Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Matt Jones
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Wyndham Clark
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Vincent Whaley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Taylor Moore
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Chez Reavie
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Charley Hoffman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Michael Thompson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Carlos Ortiz
|+30000
|+5000
|+2500
|Robert Streb
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Richard Bland
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Adam Svensson
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Tyler Duncan
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Hayden Buckley
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Garrick Higgo
|+40000
|+6500
|+3500
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Max McGreevy
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Ty Strafaci
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|John Pak
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Erik Compton
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Camilo Villegas
