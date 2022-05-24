Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, May 24

Here are three player props that stick out when analyzing tonight’s 15-game slate. It’s definitely worth rolling the dice on this trio.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 24

Matt Olson, OVER 1.5 total bases (+115)

Olson is hitting under .200 with a .599 OPS since April 18, but let’s be optimistic about the left-handed slugger tonight. That’s because Olson will be facing Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson, against whom Olson is 8-for-16 with three home runs in his career. Betting on Olson to drive in at least one run (+160) is tempting as well because of this head-to-head.

Dylan Cease, UNDER 17.5 outs (+130)

Cease leads the Majors in strikeouts this season and has been dominant for most of the year. But he usually doesn’t pitch deep into games; he has thrown at least six innings (18 outs) only twice in eight starts this season. He’s gone 5.2 innings or less in three straight outings, which includes a five-inning stint against tonight’s opponent, the Red Sox, on May 7. With Trevor Story now clicking, this is a tougher lineup than the one Cease saw a couple of weeks ago.

Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 home runs (+275)

At this point, how can you not try this line? Judge went deep twice Monday, has 16 homers in his past 27 games, eight in his past 13 and has homered twice in 11 at-bats versus Bruce Zimmermann, the Orioles’ probable starter tonight. There is no player in MLB more likely to go yard right now than the Yankees’ star outfielder.

