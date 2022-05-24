How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the May 24th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just over a week from the NXT In Your House pay-per-view on June 5 and a few matches have already been set up for the show. The developmental brand will continue to set the stage for the ppv tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, May 24th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

On tonight’s show, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be in action when going one-on-one with Indi Hartwell. Since the release of both Dexter Lumis and Persia Pirotta from the company, Hartwell has been adjusting to life on her own and has been pestered by Toxic Attraction over the past few weeks. She is hoping to establish herself as a strong singles competitor and taking out the NXT Women’s champ would be a good start.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is barreling towards another title match against Joe Gacy at In Your House and will receive a challenge tonight in the form of Duke Hudson. Like Hartwell, Hudson is out to earn respect for himself in the wake of the release of Lumis and Pirotta. We’ll see what comes of this match and if Gacy interferes.

Along with the Breakker-Gacy bout, two other title matches have already been announced for IYH. Cameron Grimes will once again put his North American Championship on the line against Carmelo Hayes and NXT Men’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will defend their belts against the Creed Brothers. We’ll see how the developmental brand continues to build these matches up.