Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, May 24

Tuesday night will feature a full day of MLB games with 12 matchups on the main DFS slate as you get ready to submit you lineup on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, May 24.

Twins vs. Tigers, 7:40 p.m. ET

Byron Buxton ($5,900)

Carlos Correa ($5,400)

Jorge Polanco ($5,000)

Gary Sanchez ($4,800)

The Minnesota Twins have been swinging the bats well with at least 5 runs scored in their last five games, scoring an average of 8.2 runs per game during that span. They will get another favorable matchup against Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske, who has a 5.13 ERA over five starts in 2022, giving up 6 runs on 9 hits and a walk in 5.1 innings his last time out.

Brewers vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

Luis Urias ($5,200)

Christian Yelich ($4,800)

Kolten Wong ($4,500)

Rowdy Tellez ($4,400)

Two productive hitters in the Milwaukee Brewers roster have gone down with injuries recently as they’ll be without Willy Adames on the injured list, and Hunter Renfroe left last night’s game with a hamstring injury. Still, Milwaukee’s next best sluggers are set up for success going up against San Diego Padres Blake Snell, who is making just his second start of the season. In his debut, he gave up 3 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Trea Turner ($6,100)

Mookie Betts ($5,700)

Freddie Freeman ($5,500)

Will Smith ($5,400)

The Los Angeles Dodgers run total is set at 5.5, which is the largest number of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook. They are coming off a 10-run outburst yesterday against the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles will go up against their former Dodgers teammate Josiah Gray, who has a 4.36 ERA over eight starts this season.