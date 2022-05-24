Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero odds: How odds have opened for Saturday’s title bout

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA lightweight title against interim titleholder Rolando Romero on Saturday, May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight will be on Showtime PPV at the cost of $74.99. The pay-per-view will feature four fights with the co-main event between WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara vs. Spike O’Sullivan.

Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) will be making the third defense of his title since winning the strap against Yuriorkis Gamboa on December 28, 2019. His last successful defense, a 12-round unanimous decision over Isaac Cruz, ended a knockout streak of 15 fights for Davis.

Romero (14-0 12 KOs) has been the WBA interim lightweight champion since besting Jackson Martinez by a unanimous decision on August 15, 2020. This fight was originally announced for December 5, 2021 but was pushed back when Romero was accused of sexual assault. However, Romero was never charged, and the fight was rescheduled.

Opening odds for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Davis: -1100

Romero: +650

