Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, May 24

With a full slate featuring all 30 MLB teams scheduled to take the field on Tuesday night, sports bettors have tons of money-making opportunities to take advantage of. Below is a look at four of the best bets to consider throughout the evening.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, May 24

Brewers Moneyline (-135)

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the ball to their ace Corbin Burnes, who has just a 1-2 record despite a 2.26 ERA over his first eight starts of 2022. The Brewers lineup is dealing with some injuries, but they should be fine against San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell, making his second start of the season.

Twins -1.5 (-120)

The Minnesota Twins are the biggest favorites of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook in their matchup with the Detroit Tigers as they go for their sixth consecutive victory. Sonny Gray has a 3.48 ERA over five starts this season, and the Twins scored an average of 8.2 runs per game over the last five games.

Marlins-Rays Under 6.5 runs (-115)

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays will feature the best pitching matchup of the night. Pablo Lopez will throw for the Marlins, coming in with a 1.57 ERA over eight starts, and Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan has a 2.33 ERA going into start No. 9. Both offenses rank in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league, but runs will be hard to come by with this pitching matchup.

Kyle Gibson Under 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Philadelphia Phillies starter Kyle Gibson is not an elite strikeout thrower and while this could be a bit of a risk considering how often the Atlanta Braves strike out with the most K’s per game this season. Gibson failed to reach 5 strikeouts in five consecutive starts before his last outing when he struck out 7 San Diego Padres hitters.

