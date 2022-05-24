MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, May 24

It’s a pretty normal Tuesday in baseball: Every team is in action and the games don’t begin until the evening. You can try to profit today by tackling the 12-game main slate on DraftKings. Let’s explore those dozen games to find some DFS value plays and target players.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, MIL vs. SD ($10,100) — Burnes’ last start was sunk by an uncharacteristically rough inning versus the Braves, which featured back-to-back homers. But outside of that outing, he has been pretty much as advertised in 2022: 2.26 ERA, an NL-best 0.83 ERA and 62 K’s in 51.2 innings. Now all he needs is a little more run support to help his win-loss record. As long as he doesn’t make a mistake to Manny Machado, Burnes should have another fine start tonight.

Zac Gallen, ARI vs. KC ($9,300) — Gallen has been sensational since getting his first start of the season on April 16. He has allowed only five earned runs across 39.1 innings with a strikeout-to-walk ratio nearing 5-to-1. He’ll likely experience regression at some point, but that likely won’t occur this evening versus the Royals, who ranked 23rd or worse in the Majors in runs, home runs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Top Hitters

Trea Turner, LAD vs. WSH ($6,100) — The reunion series in D.C. continues tonight, and Turner will face the high-upside pitcher the Dodgers gave up in part to acquire him at last year’s Trade Deadline, Josiah Gray. However, Gray has been inconsistent this year, leading to a 4.36 ERA. Turner is batting .356 with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBIs during his current 15-game hitting streak. He’s also finished with double-digit DK points seven times in that span.

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. BAL ($6,400) — After crushing two more homers Monday, Judge has 17 HRs this season, five more than any other player. Sixteen of those blasts have come in his past 27 games, and he is 5-for-11 with two home runs in his career versus the Orioles’ starting pitcher tonight, Bruce Zimmermann. You just have to find room for Judge in your lineup every day at this point.

Value Pitcher

Sonny Gray, MIN vs. DET ($6,800) — Gray has been decent in his past three starts, averaging close to 20 DK points per. His most recent start was arguably his best as Gray threw a season-high six innings and 84 pitches, allowing two runs in a victory. His leash should be a little longer tonight when he faces an inept Tigers lineup. This month, Detroit has scored 50 runs through 21 games and recorded a .581 team OPS, second-worst in the Majors.

Value Hitter

J.T. Realmuto, PHI vs. ATL ($4,200) — Realmuto is mired in a 4-for-32 slump amid what has been a down year overall for the veteran backstop. But maybe his nice game Monday night (two hits, two runs, triple, RBI, walk) indicates that he’s about to turn a corner. A matchup tonight against Max Fried is actually in Realmuto’s favor as he is batting .385 with three HRs and six extra-base hits in 26 at-bats against the lefty.