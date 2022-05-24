F1 odds: Charles Leclerc opens as favorite to win Monaco Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One heads to Monaco this weekend for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. The Circuit de Monaco will host the F1 race. There will be three practice sessions between Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th. Qualifying will also be on Saturday and will lead to the race on Sunday. The 2022 Monaco GP will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. He is coming off a win at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix and has the second-best odds to win the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend installed at +120. Charles Leclerc opens as the favorite to win with -105 odds. He and Verstappen are followed by Carlos Sainz (+2000), Lewis Hamilton (+2000) and George Russell (+2000) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here are the opening odds for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Opening Odds Monaco Grand Prix Driver Winner Driver Winner Charles Leclerc -105 Max Verstappen +120 Carlos Sainz +2000 Lewis Hamilton +2000 George Russell +2000 Sergio Perez +2500 Valtteri Botas +10000 Lando Norris +20000 Fernando Alonso +25000 Esteban Ocon +30000 Daniel Ricciardo +40000 Mick Schumacher +50000 Alexander Albon +80000 Yuki Tsunoda +80000 Sebastian Vettel +80000 Pierre Gasly +80000 Lance Stroll +80000 Kevin Magnussen +80000 Guanyu Zhou +80000 Nicholas Latifi +90000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.