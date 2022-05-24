F1 odds: Charles Leclerc opens as favorite to win Monaco Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One heads to Monaco this weekend for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. The Circuit de Monaco will host the F1 race. There will be three practice sessions between Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th. Qualifying will also be on Saturday and will lead to the race on Sunday. The 2022 Monaco GP will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
Max Verstappen won the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. He is coming off a win at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix and has the second-best odds to win the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend installed at +120. Charles Leclerc opens as the favorite to win with -105 odds. He and Verstappen are followed by Carlos Sainz (+2000), Lewis Hamilton (+2000) and George Russell (+2000) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the race.
Here are the opening odds for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Opening Odds Monaco Grand Prix
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Charles Leclerc
|-105
|Max Verstappen
|+120
|Carlos Sainz
|+2000
|Lewis Hamilton
|+2000
|George Russell
|+2000
|Sergio Perez
|+2500
|Valtteri Botas
|+10000
|Lando Norris
|+20000
|Fernando Alonso
|+25000
|Esteban Ocon
|+30000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+40000
|Mick Schumacher
|+50000
|Alexander Albon
|+80000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+80000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+80000
|Pierre Gasly
|+80000
|Lance Stroll
|+80000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+80000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+80000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
