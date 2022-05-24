 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 odds: Charles Leclerc opens as favorite to win Monaco Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Monaco Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula One heads to Monaco this weekend for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. The Circuit de Monaco will host the F1 race. There will be three practice sessions between Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th. Qualifying will also be on Saturday and will lead to the race on Sunday. The 2022 Monaco GP will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. He is coming off a win at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix and has the second-best odds to win the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend installed at +120. Charles Leclerc opens as the favorite to win with -105 odds. He and Verstappen are followed by Carlos Sainz (+2000), Lewis Hamilton (+2000) and George Russell (+2000) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here are the opening odds for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Opening Odds Monaco Grand Prix

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Charles Leclerc -105
Max Verstappen +120
Carlos Sainz +2000
Lewis Hamilton +2000
George Russell +2000
Sergio Perez +2500
Valtteri Botas +10000
Lando Norris +20000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +40000
Mick Schumacher +50000
Alexander Albon +80000
Yuki Tsunoda +80000
Sebastian Vettel +80000
Pierre Gasly +80000
Lance Stroll +80000
Kevin Magnussen +80000
Guanyu Zhou +80000
Nicholas Latifi +90000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation