Pick on the Total for Royals-Diamondbacks on Tuesday

Through nearly six weeks of the MLB season, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one one of the league’s biggest surprises and will look to get back above .500 behind their ace on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City Royals vs Arizona Diamondbacks (-190, 8.5)

Zac Gallen has been stellar this season, allowing two runs or fewer in all seven of his starts this season, posting a 1.14 ERA with just one home run allowed in 39.1 innings.

Gallen’s ability to locate, issuing 1.8 walks per nine innings this season compared to 3.6 walks per nine innings last season, has also allowed him to go deeper into games, completing at least six innings in four of his last five starts.

The Royals look to prospect Jon Heasley to make his third start of the season after allowing four runs across 8.1 innings in his first two appearances this season. Heasley at AAA Omaha this season posted a 4.44 ERA with 10.3 strikeouts and 6.5 hits allowed per nine innings while issuing just six walks across six starts.

Both teams with offensive woes with Arizona last in the National League in batting average and the Royals 27th in home runs per game and 24th in total runs per game.

With the dominance of Gallen this season coupled with the Diamondbacks inability to hit for average, the National League’s top team to the under at home, with just five of Arizona’s 22 home game games having gone over the total, will play another game involving an offensive struggle.

The Play: Royals vs Diamondbacks Under 8.5

