Champions League final odds: Favorite to win, total goals for Liverpool v. Real Madrid on Tuesday

The soccer world will turn its focus this weekend to the UEFA Champions League final, which is set to kick off on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET. EPL side Liverpool will take on La Liga champs Real Madrid as they both look to be crowned the kings of Europe for the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool currently sit as the favorites ahead of this weekend’s match after cruising their way through the group and knockout stages. They finished on top of Group B, winning all six of their games handily. They then knocked out Inter Milan in the Round of 16, followed by a 6-4 aggregate defeat of Benfica. The Reds then cruised to a 5-2 beating of Villarreal on aggregate to book their spot in the final against Los Blancos. Mo Salah leads the team in scoring, with eight goals through the campaign, while Trent Alexander-Arnold leads the team with four assists.

Real Madrid, finishing at the top of Group D with just one loss, had a few more close calls in the knockout rounds than Liverpool did. Losing 1-0 in the first leg against PSG and going down 1-0 early on in leg two, a Karim Benzema hat trick in the second half secured the 3-2 aggregate win to advance to the quarterfinal round. Benzema would notch another hat trick in the first leg as they won 3-1 over Chelsea. The Blues got up to a 3-0 lead in leg two, but Real Madrid was able to knock one in to send it into extra time, where Benzema logged the series winner in the 96th minute.

Madrid’s semifinal series went into extra time again in the second leg against Manchester City, as two stoppage time goals from Rodrygo equalized the aggregate score. Benzema iced the series off with a 95th-minute penalty shot, booking their ticket to the final. Karim Benzema leads the entire tournament with 15 goals as he’s by far been the difference maker for Real Madrid.

Here’s a look at the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of this weekend’s UCL final action.

Liverpool v. Real Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Liverpool: +115

Draw: +260

Real Madrid: +230

Total goals: 2.5 (over -140, under +105)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.