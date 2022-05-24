How to watch Rafael Nadal in the second round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

Rafael Nadal, known as the “King of Clay” in the tennis world, will look to get back to the top of the mountain at the 2022 French Open. Nadal comes into the second round after winning in straight sets over Australia’s Jordan Thompson to begin the competition. He’ll now face Corentin Moutet of France in the second round. Tennis fans and bettors can catch all the action at 2:45 p.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

Despite being the No. 5 seed, Nadal is listed at +330 to win the event per DraftKings Sportsbook. That gives him the third-best odds at the moment behind Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. Moutet is listed at +50000 to win.

Nadal has dominated this event historically, winning the French Open a whopping 13 times. He won this event in four straight years prior to Djokovic’s triumph in 2021. After winning the Australian Open, will Nadal continue his Slam form at Roland Garros?