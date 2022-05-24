 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Novak Djokovic in the second round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

Novak Djokovic kicks off his match against Alex Molcan in the 2022 French Open. We break down what you need to know.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 French Open - Day Two
Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day 2 of the French Open 2022, second tennis Grand Slam of the year at Stade Roland Garros on May 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Round 2 action in the 2022 French Open starts Wednesday with No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic in action against Alex Molcan of Slovakia. Fans and bettors can catch the action beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic remains the favorite to win the event at +175. He defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round in straight sets to advance. Molcan is listed at +25000 to win the French Open, advancing out of the first round after beating Argentina’s Federico Coria in four sets.

Djokovic is looking for his third French Open title. If he wins, he would also be a repeat champion after winning the 2021 edition. After being unable to compete in the Australian Open, this is Djokovic’s first Slam event of 2022. We’ll see if he can continue his dominance against the 24-year-old Molcan.

